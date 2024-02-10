Tenable Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenable in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TENB. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Tenable Stock Up 2.3 %

TENB stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,857,000 after acquiring an additional 285,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,843,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,949,000 after acquiring an additional 472,322 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,433 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.