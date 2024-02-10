Tenable Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenable in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TENB. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.
Tenable Stock Up 2.3 %
TENB stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,857,000 after acquiring an additional 285,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,843,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,949,000 after acquiring an additional 472,322 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,433 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
