Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terex by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. Terex Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.