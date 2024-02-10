Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Tesco Stock Performance

LON TSCO opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.52) on Friday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 240.40 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 303.70 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,402.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 291.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.73.

Get Tesco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($131,628.43). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,830. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.