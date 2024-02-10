The AZEK Company Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for AZEK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. AZEK has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $46.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after acquiring an additional 516,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

