The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen Sells 57,982 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

