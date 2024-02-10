The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $23.36 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $636.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after buying an additional 156,048 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,858,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,534,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after buying an additional 114,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 880,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 90,476 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.