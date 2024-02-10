The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
The Hackett Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $23.36 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $636.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
