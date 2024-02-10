Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$222.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$211.00 to C$222.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$180.11.

TSE:TRI opened at C$213.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.52. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$154.95 and a 52 week high of C$214.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

