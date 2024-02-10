Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$210.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$180.11.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$213.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$195.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$182.52. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$154.95 and a 12 month high of C$214.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

In related news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at C$32,853.20. In related news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at C$32,853.20. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. Insiders sold a total of 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396 over the last 90 days. 66.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

