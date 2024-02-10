TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $1,250.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,180.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,080.07.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,119.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,031.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $935.31. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,155.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

