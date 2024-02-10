Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Raised to $56.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.83.

TRMB stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,628 shares of company stock valued at $616,775. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Trimble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

