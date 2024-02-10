Truist Financial Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $80.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

