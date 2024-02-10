Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and traded as low as $5.43. Umicore shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 166,572 shares trading hands.

Umicore Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

Umicore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.