Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,195,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.94% of Under Armour worth $26,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 327,200.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 181.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $7.84 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

