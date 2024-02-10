Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,155 ($14.48) price target on the stock.

UTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,052 ($13.19) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,099.57 ($13.78).

Shares of Unite Group stock opened at GBX 993.50 ($12.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,018.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 959.76. The firm has a market cap of £4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,838.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 834.28 ($10.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,069 ($13.40).

In related news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE purchased 28 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 960 ($12.03) per share, for a total transaction of £268.80 ($336.97). Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

