United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.64.

UAL stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after acquiring an additional 255,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

