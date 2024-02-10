United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on X. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

