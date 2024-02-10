Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Unity Software worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Unity Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $65,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 455,034 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,155.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,732 shares of company stock worth $13,989,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

