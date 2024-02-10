USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:USDP opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $4.25.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About USD Partners
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
