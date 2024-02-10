VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $439.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

