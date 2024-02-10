VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $439.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
