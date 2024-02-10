VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,727 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.