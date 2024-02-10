Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 52-Week High at $226.74

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.74 and last traded at $226.58, with a volume of 7519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.47.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9112 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

