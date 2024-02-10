Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 52-Week High at $226.74

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.74 and last traded at $226.58, with a volume of 7519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.47.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.11.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9112 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
