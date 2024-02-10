Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

