Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,508 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Report on DFIN

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $311,196.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,063,526.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $311,196.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,474 shares in the company, valued at $31,063,526.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,338 shares of company stock worth $13,436,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.