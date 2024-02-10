Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,381 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globus Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.
Get Our Latest Report on Globus Medical
Globus Medical Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Medical
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.