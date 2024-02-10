Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Avanos Medical worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 70.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,715,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 709,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,987,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 349,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,387,000 after acquiring an additional 281,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNS opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

