Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dorian LPG worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $436,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,663.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,129 shares of company stock worth $1,633,486 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

