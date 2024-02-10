Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

