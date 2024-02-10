Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after buying an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,709,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

