Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,892 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

