Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $4,692,951.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,017,657.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,092,726 shares of company stock valued at $67,279,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on IOT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

