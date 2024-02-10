Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,937 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Enstar Group worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter worth about $29,249,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,551,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

ESGR stock opened at $274.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $217.52 and a 1-year high of $300.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.16.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 65.96% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

