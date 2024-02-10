Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,431 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Chuy’s worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $608.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

