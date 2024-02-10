Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,948 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,948 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 963,194 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $13,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,458,000 after purchasing an additional 588,198 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,822,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after buying an additional 3,844,615 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $15.39 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

