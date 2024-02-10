Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,223 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,223 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pure Storage by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 724,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.4 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.