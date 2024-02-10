Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 85,314 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,314 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Holley worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Holley by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Holley by 132.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Holley by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Holley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Holley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Holley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $591.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Holley Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.62 million. Holley had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%. On average, analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Stevenson purchased 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $44,476.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at $268,797.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Stevenson acquired 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $44,476.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.