Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $25.75. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 1,146,586 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VKTX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

