Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.
VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,436,000 after purchasing an additional 752,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,043,000 after acquiring an additional 110,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
