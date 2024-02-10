WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of WD-40 worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 6.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $269.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a one year low of $163.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 69.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

