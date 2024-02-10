WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 168,090 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 84,045.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,090 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPWealth LLP lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 170,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Price Performance

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

