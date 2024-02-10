WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $723.40 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $728.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $320.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $669.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

