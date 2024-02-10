WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1,568.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,542 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 6.5 %

WPC opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

