Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.06. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 61,844 shares traded.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $174.39 million, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRN. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the third quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

