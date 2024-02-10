Western Union (NYSE:WU) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.85.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.95%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Western Union by 799.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth $527,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth $5,078,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Union by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 83,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

