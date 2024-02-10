William Blair Weighs in on Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after buying an additional 76,516 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

