Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $310.04

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 310.04 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.01). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.01), with a volume of 1,007,513 shares trading hands.

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32,000.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 363.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Worldwide Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Worldwide Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

