Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Trimmed by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

