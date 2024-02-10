XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Susquehanna

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.05.

Shares of XPO opened at $120.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $122.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

