XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $135.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.05.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $120.85 on Thursday. XPO has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in XPO by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in XPO by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in XPO by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.