Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $253.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $340.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.90.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.