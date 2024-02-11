10,200 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.8% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,400,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,605,000 after buying an additional 319,143 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 71.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

